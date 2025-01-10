Zayden High Enrolled at UNC, but Won't Rejoin Team this Season

CHAPEL HILL – Although he will not rejoin the basketball team this season, 6-foot-10 forward Zayden High is enrolled at North Carolina taking classes for the spring semester in his next step toward possibly being a part of the program again, a spokesperson for the program confirmed to THI.

As we reported in December, High has been in Chapel Hill and regularly working out at the Smith Center on his own. He has access to the facilities but not when the Tar Heels are present. His work must be done alone.

He was not, however, enrolled in classes for the fall semester. High was suspended from the team and school for undisclosed reasons. Upon learning he was working out at the Smith Center in early December, it was confirmed by the program he would not play for the Tar Heels this season, as we reported.

A native of San Antonio, TX, High played 102 minutes in 23 games as a freshman last season, but he saw action in only six of UNC’s last 16 contests, accumulating just 19 total minutes in that span. For the season, High scored 18 points, grabbed 26 rebounds (nine offensive), had three assists, five steals, nine turnovers, and 23 personal fouls.

He was 6-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from the perimeter, and he was 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

The understanding is High will have three years of eligibility when he returns to either the Tar Heels or another program.