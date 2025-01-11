Hubert Davis Post-NC State Press Conference

RALEIGH – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 63-61 win over NC State on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

The Tar Heels got a dunk by Jalen Washington with 24 seconds left and then he blocked a shot with 1 second remaining preserving the win for the Tar Heels, who have now won three consecutive games.

Ian Jackson paced the Tar Heels with 21 points even though he didn’t score until 2:50 remained before halftime. RJ Davis also scored 11 points while Elliot Cadeau finished with 11 assists.

UNC improved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 9-7 and 2-3.