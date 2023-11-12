CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was pushed again, this time by Lehigh on Sunday at the Smith Center. But the Tar Heels also pulled away, notching a 90-68 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but found themselves ahead by just three points with 13:35 remaining, after a sluggish start on their part and an energetic one to the second half by Lehigh made things a bit uncomfortable for the ???? in attendance.

But a 24-6 run gave the Heels needed separation as they pulled away.

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis each scored 22 points for UNC, with Bacot also grabbing 20 rebounds. It is the seventh time in his career he has gone for 20 and 20 in the same game. Harrison Ingram added 14 as the only other Tar Heel in double figures.

The No. 19 Tar Heels improved to 2-0 on the season while Lehigh dropped to 0-3. Carolina next plays Friday night at home versus Cal-Riverside.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Lehigh: