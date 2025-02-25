AJ: Heels Learning to 'Drop their Gloves' Hoops-Style

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Hockey intersected with basketball this week, and the intended message paid off in a big way for North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis.

To instill some glove-dropping goon-ness into his team, Davis showed the Tar Heels a recent clip of Team USA literally fighting with Team Canada in the recent Four Nations NHL All-Star event.

Looking to inject vinegar into their teammates’ veins, Team USA brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk organized separate fights to break out as soon as the puck was dropped to start their game against Canada. That it came moments after fans in Montreal resoundingly booed the American national anthem only further fortified their plan.