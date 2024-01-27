TALLAHASSEE, FL – Hostile road environment, no problem for No. 3 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels found themselves in a tight game inside the final minute Saturday against Florida State for the first time in six weeks, and inside the Seminoles’ home at Tucker Center.

But the poised Heels took care of business getting a key bucket by RJ Davis, a blocked shot by Harrison Ingram, and free throws by Davis to seal a 75-68 over what was the ACC’s second-place team heading into the afternoon.

Carolina trailed by six points at halftime, but outscored the Seminoles by 12 in the second half.

UNC was paced by Davis’ 24 points, the eighth consecutive game he has led the Heels in scoring and 16th time in 20 games this season. Freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau added a career-high 16 points to go with six assists. Ingram totaled 13 points and 17 rebounds, and Cormac Ryan was also in double figures scoring 10 points.

UNC has won ten consecutive games, and is now 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. It is the first time since the 2000-01 season the Heels have opened league play with nine consecutive victories. FSU dropped to 12-8 and 6-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win at Florida State: