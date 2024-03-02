CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina overcame an eight-point halftime deficit with a huge run early in the second half to win its fourth consecutive game with a 79-70 triumph over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels allowed State a 14-1 run to close the first half and the first field goal after halftime falling behind by 10 points. But Cormac Ryan’s only made bucket of the day started a 29-8 run, which included the Wolfpack missing15 consecutive shots from the field.

UNC was led by Harrison Ingram’s 22 points. Elliot Cadeau added 15 for his third-highest scoring game as a Tar Heel. RJ Davis finished with 14 points and Armando Bacot added 13 for the Tar Heels, who have now won four consecutive games.

Carolina improved to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC. State dropped to 17-12 and 9-9.

Here are 5 Takeaways from inside the game in UNC’s win over State: