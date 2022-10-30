News More News
5 Takeaways From UNC's Victory Over Pittsburgh

UNC won its fourth consecutive game Satutday night, and here are 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels victory over Pitt.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was boxed into a corner midway through the third quarter of its crucial ACC Coastal Division game Saturday night versus Pittsburgh, but the Tar Heels responded by scoring the game’s final 28 points pulling away from the Panthers for a 41-24 victory at Kenan Stadium.

Pitt led 24-14 with 10:07 left in the third quarter, and everything about the game suggested UNC’s struggles coming off open dates would continue. The Tar Heels couldn’t stop Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis, and the offense just wasn’t clicking.

But Carolina locked down on defense, and the offense scored the final 28 points of the game, as No. 21 UNC improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. UNC has a two-game lead in the loss column over Duke and Miami, teams it already defeated on the road this season.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC's win over Pitt:

