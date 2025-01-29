Diving Into Key Elements of Carolina's Loss at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, PA – For the seventh time this season, an opponent emphatically closed out North Carolina down the stretch in the most crucial part of the game, as Pittsburgh joined the list Tuesday night.

UNC led by four points with 5:34 remaining but the Panthers closed out the game on a 14-2 run that saw the Tar Heels miss their last seven shot attempts from the field.

It was somewhat more of the same, as was the case in the previous late-game meltdowns, like what happened a week ago at Wake Forest and a few days earlier at home against Stanford, and so on.

In addition, the Tar Heels scored just 21 points in the second half and were outscored 39-21 over the final 22 minutes of the contest.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points while Elliot Cadeau added 11 points and 7 assists. Seth Trimble had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UNC was without 6-foot-10 junior center Jalen Washington who sprained his knee late in the win over Boston College this past Saturday. He went through warmups but the decision was made before the final warmup session he would not play.

Carolina dropped to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC and has lost three of its last four games. The Panthers improved to 14-6 and 5-4.

Here, we dive into UNC’s loss at Pitt: