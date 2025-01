PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina allowed Pittsburgh a 14-2 run over the final six minutes Tuesday night and fell to the Panthers, 73-65, at Petersen Events Center.

Carolina allowed Pitt 31 points off turnovers and blocked shots, and scored just 21 points in the second half.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements of UNC’s performance including what this means.

UNC dropped to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.