North Carolina’s football season has been over for more than two weeks, which is plenty of time to allow things to soak in getting a solid gauge on how the Tar Heels’ 9-5 campaign played out, and what it all might mean.

UNC won nine of its first ten games, but dropped its last four, including in the final seconds to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Carolina won the ACC Coastal Division with a 6-2 mark, and was 6-0 in true road games this season.

So, here are 5 Takeaways about the program and the effects of the season. Note there still might be some changes following the publication of this piece, but as of now, this is what we have to go by:

Note: We are breaking this into a five-day series, posting one entry each day this week.