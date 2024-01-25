Malachi Moreno is getting lots of attention. The 7-foot-1 junior center from Georgetown, KY, has roughly two dozen offers with many comprising a heavy list of Power 5 schools.

He has taken unofficial visits to Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Tennessee. His only official to date has been to Iowa.

North Carolina assistant coach Sean May was on hand in Myrtle Beach when Great Crossing played at the Beach Ball Classic. Since then, May has been in touch with the No. 51-ranked player in the 2025 class.