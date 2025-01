North Carolina wrapped up the 2024 season last week falling to Connecticut in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, 27-14, to finish the campaign at 6-7.

The Tar Heels were 3-5 in ACC play and dropped their final three games for the second consecutive season and third time in the last four years. The other season they lost their last four games.

Here are the snap counts through UNC's 13-game season: