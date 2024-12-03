7 Tar Heels Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Ahead of the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 7, the conference announced its All-ACC Football Teams on Tuesday, December 3. Clemson leads all schools with 10 All-ACC selections on the first, second, and third teams, while Miami had the most first-team honorees with four.

SMU, Miami and Duke all finished second among conference teams with eight selections while Pitt and Virginia Tech added six honorees.

Leading the voting this season was both Cam Ward of Miami and Omarion Hampton of North Carolina, as each received a total of 207 points to earn first-team recognition. Ward leads the NCAA in passing touchdowns (36) and Total QBR (88.0), while also ranking second nationally in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), total offensive yards per game (359.9) and points responsible for (204). Hampton leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in both rushing yards (1,660) and rushing yards per game (138.3) this season, while also leading the ACC in rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (17).

On the defensive side of the ball, the leading vote-getters were Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College and Antwaun Powell-Ryland of Virginia Tech with 188 and 169 points, respectively.

The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 54 media members and each of the league’s 17 head coaches for a total of 71 voters. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

The individual awards – Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year – will be announced on Wednesday, December 4. The Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday, December 5.





2024 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Cam Ward – Miami (207)

RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (207)

RB – Brashard Smith – SMU (163)

WR – Xaver Restrepo – Miami (205)

WR – Ja’Corey Brooks – Louisville (196)

WR – Antonio Williams – Clemson (117)

TE – Oronde Gadsden II – Syracuse (178)

AP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (122)

OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (98)

OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (96)

OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (133)

OG – Keylan Rutledge – Georgia Tech (84)

C – Drew Kendall – Boston College (85)





Defense

DE – Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College (188)

DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (169)

DT – Aeneas Peebles – Virginia Tech (108)

DT – Simeon Barrow, Jr. – Miami (91) (tie)

DT – Jared Harrison-Hunte – SMU (91) tie

LB – Kyle Louis – Pitt (150)

LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (132)

LB – Teddye Buchanan – California (128)

CB – Nohl Williams – California (187)

CB – Chandler Rivers – Duke (139)

S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (102)

S- Isaiah Nwokobia – SMU (97)





Specialists

PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (123)

P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (186)

SP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (120)





Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Kyle McCord – Syracuse (92)

RB – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (134)

RB – Isaac Brown – Louisville (88)

WR – Trebor Pena – Syracuse (115)

WR – Jackson Meeks – Syracuse (110)

WR – Elic Ayomanor – Stanford (101)

TE – Elijah Arroyo – Miami (64)

AP – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (81)

OT – Brian Parker – Duke (95)

OT – Francis Mauigoa – Miami (90)

OG – Caleb Kings – Duke (68)

OG – Marcus Tate – Clemson (65)

C – Jakai Clark – SMU (64)





Defense

DE – T.J. Parker – Clemson (102)

DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (54)

DT – Jordan van den Berg – Georgia Tech (53)

DT – Kendy Charles – Duke (46)

LB – Kobe Wilson – SMU (88)

LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (76)

LB – Branson Combs – Wake Forest (65)

CB – Avieon Terrell – Clemson (101)

CB – Quincy Riley – Louisville (79)

S – Terry Moore – Duke (86)

S – Mishael Powell – Miami (82) tie

S – Donovan McMillon – Pitt (82) tie





Specialists

PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (96)

P – Lachlan Wilson – California (67)

SP – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (81)





Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Kevin Jennings – SMU (53)

RB – Phil Mafah – Clemson (74)

RB- Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (48)

WR – Malachi Fields – Virginia (78)

WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)

WR – Eli Pancol – Duke (60)

TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (47)

AP – Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (60)

OT – PJ Williams – SMU (83)

OT – Jordan Williams – Georgia Tech (61)

OG – Logan Parr – SMU (63)

OG – Walker Parks – Clemson (56)

C – Zeke Correll – NC State (50)





Defense

DE – Xavier Carlton – California (53)

DE – Darin Vann – NC State (38)

DT – Payton Page – Clemson (41)

DT – Cam Horsley – Boston College (40) tie

DT – Jahvaree Ritzie – North Carolina (40) tie

LB – Rasheem Biles – Pitt (63)

LB – Ozzie Nicholas – Duke (52)

LB – Kyle Efford – Georgia Tech (47)

CB – Clarence Lewis – Syracuse (56)

CB – Mansoor Delane – Virginia Tech (50)

S – Nick Andersen – Wake Forest (64)

S – Craig Woodson – California (54)





Specialists

PK – Ben Sauls – Pitt (91)

P – Peter Moore – Virginia Tech (55)

SP – Jaylin Lane – Virginia Tech (64)





Honorable -Mention All-ACC

QB – Cade Klubnik – Clemson (44)

QB – Tyler Shough – Louisville (16)

RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (44)

RB – Desmond Reid – Pitt (33)

RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (28)

RB – Damien Martinez – Miami (17)

WR – Konata Mumpfield – Pitt (36)

WR – Jacolby George – Miami (31)

WR – Taylor Morin – Wake Forest (29)

WR – Malik Rutherford – Georgia Tech (22)

WR – Eric Singleton, Jr. – Georgia Tech (20)

WR – Keyshawn Smith, SMU (19)

WR – Lewis Bond, Boston College (18)

TE – Jack Endries – California (29)

TE – Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt (27)

TE – RJ Maryland – SMU (17)

AP – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (47)

AP – Isaac Brown – Louisville (33)

AP – Nohl Williams – California (26)

AP – Roderick Daniels Jr. – SMU (24)

OT – Corey Robinson II – Georgia Tech (55)

OT – Monroe Mills – Louisville (50)

OT – Tristan Leigh – Clemson (42)

OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (41)

OT – Xavier Chaplin – Virginia Tech (32)

OT – Savion Washington – Syracuse (28)

OT – Howard Sampson – North Carolina (21)

OG – Justin Osborne – SMU (55)

OG – Anez Cooper – Miami (48)

OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (46)

OG – Kaden Moore – Virginia Tech (35)

OG – Matt Gulbin – Wake Forest (35)

OG – Jack Conley – Boston College (32)

OG – Jakob Bradford – Syracuse (27)

OG – Logan Taylor – Boston College (25)

OG – Timothy McKay – NC State (25)

C – Zach Carpenter – Miami (36)

C – Weston Franklin – Georgia Tech (36)

C – Pete Nygra – Louisville (34)

C – Ryan Linthicum – Clemson (30)

C – Brian Stevens – Virginia (27)

C – Luke Petitbon – Wake Forest (21)

DE – Fadil Diggs – Syracuse (32)

DE – Wes Williams – Duke (31)

DE – Peter Woods – Clemson (27)

DE – Tyler Baron – Miami (24)

DE – Elijah Roberts – SMU (23)

DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (18)

DT – Zeek Biggers – Georgia Tech (32)

DT – Kevin Pointer – Wake Forest (31)

DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (30)

DT – Ramon Puryear – Louisville (29)

DT – DeMonte Capehart – Clemson (27)

DT – Aaron Hall – Duke (25)

DT – Akheem Mesidor – Miami (25)

DT – Kori Roberson Jr. – SMU (24)

DT – Darrell Jackson Jr. – Florida State (24)

DT – Nick James – Pitt (23)

LB – Ahmad Walker – SMU (46)

LB – Wade Woodaz – Clemson (45)

LB – Xavier Carlton – California (43)

LB – Justin Barron – Syracuse (40)

LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (35)

LB – Stanquan Clark – Louisville (29)

LB – Marlowe Wax – Syracuse (27)

LB – Cade Uluave – California (26)

LB – Sean Brown – NC State (23)

LB – Alex Howard – Duke (23)

LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (18)

LB – Kam Robinson – Virginia (18)

CB – Dorian Strong – Virginia Tech (46)

CB – OJ Frederique – Miami (26)

CB – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (25)

CB – Corey Thornton – Louisville (25)

CB – Brandon Crossley – SMU (23)

CB – Azareye’h Thomas – Florida State (20)

S – R.J. Mickens – Clemson (52)

S – Ahmaad Moses – SMU (36)

S – Jaylen Stinson – Duke (33)

S – Jonathan McGill – SMU (31)

S – Bishop Fitzgerald – NC State (27)

S – Khalil Barnes – Clemson (22)

PK – Collin Rogers – SMU (54)

PK – John Love – Virginia Tech (23)

PK – Brock Travelstead – Louisville (19)

P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (53)

P – Kade Reynoldson – Duke (35)

P – Daniel Sparks – Virginia (17)

SP – Antonio Williams – Clemson (45)

SP – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (41)

SP – Collin Rogers – SMU (35)

SP – Que’Sean Brown – Duke (28)



