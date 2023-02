With the new Rivals250 for the football recruiting class of 2024 being released, THI will take a closer look at offered prospects that North Carolina has the best chance of landing. Three of those prospects are from North Carolina, while four others are located in talent-rich Georgia which is firmly located in Mack Brown's recruiting footprint.

The Tar Heels currently have three prospects committed for the class of 2024, though none are among the Rivals250.