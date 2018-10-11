CHAPEL HILL – By the time North Carolina and Virginia Tech kick off Saturday night in Kenan Stadium, it will have been 16 days since the Tar Heels last played a football game and they will have played only twice over the previous 35 days.

Weather issues and a schedule front-loaded with road games has created a scenario UNC Coach Larry Fedora described as the “weirdest” he’s dealt with in 30-plus years in the business. But, it’s this team’s reality, and with it they’ve found a way to generate fuel from such a kilter-altering first seven weeks to the season. At 1-3 with each of the defeats carrying an unbecoming look, this is Carolina’s rebirth, if you will, a pseudo start to a new season. A seven-game gauntlet that begins with the Hokies in town for a prime-time affair and a national television audience. This is the start of the Tar Heels’ new season. “Oh yeah, definitely,” said sophomore defensive end Tomon Fox, acknowledging the rebirth. Adding to the quirkiness of the season, this is just UNC’s second home game of the campaign. Considering that by Saturday morning the UNC basketball team will have held as many “Late Night With Roy” events as the football team has played home games this season is truly remarkable. And the gridiron Heels are amped up to run out onto the Tar Pit.

Tomon Fox. THI

“It just feels like we haven’t had a game in forever,” senior safety J.K. Britt said. “So the guys are just anxious to get back on the field.” Opportunity, however, is the buzzword around the program this week. Regardless of how the first four games have gone, the elements of the team have underperformed and the arrows screaming toward the coaching staff, the Tar Heels are still 1-1 in the ACC. And a win Saturday against a Hokies team that has lost to 1-5 Old Dominion and gave up 45 points at home last weekend to Notre Dame isn’t at all out of the realm. “It’s a huge opportunity,” Fedora said. “First of all, it’s only the second time we’ve been in this stadium this season since we started this season, it’s a night game and our fans will love the atmosphere, they’ll create a great atmosphere here and we’ve got a great opponent coming in here. And we know we need to get this thing rolling.” While opportunity is the buzzword, but the actual buzz comes from the complete scenario of the night: finally at home; under the lights; the respected-but-disliked Hokies in town; and a need for success.

What happened a year ago in Blacksburg has come up this week. THI