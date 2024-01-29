North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the week ACC Conference Call on Monday afternoon to field questions about his team.

Davis was available for 11 minutes, and above is video of his Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say.

The Tar Heels are ranked third in the nation and have won ten consecutive games. They are 17-3 overall and are 9-0 in the ACC. UNC visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday night and hosts Duke on Saturday night.

*Davis was asked multiple about Harrison Ingram’s uniqueness as a player.

“I can tell you why, for us, what we have loved and what he brings to the table from a basketball standpoint, his versatility on both ends of the floor. Because of his size and his athleticism, he can guard one through five, excellent rebounder on the offensive end. He can shoot threes, he can handle the ball, he can pass, he can post up.

“He’s a person that when you need a bucket, whether he’s shooting or somebody else, he can get one or he can create one. And that’s just such a bonus to be able to have that versatility on the floor.

“And then, I’m telling you, Harrison’s personality is just off the charts. When he steps into any room, any situation, his smile and his personality just light it up. He brings laughter and joy to our team in a way that only Harrison can do it. I’ve loved him being here and I love coaching him.”

*Georgia Tech Coach Damon Stoudamire gave Armando Bacot tremendous praise for how he moves and the many little things he does, saying he doesn’t get enough credit for them. He said Bacot is an outstanding defensive player. So, we asked Davis about the other things Bacot is doing at a high level this season and how it can translate to the next level.

“Armando has always really done that. He continues to improve. I think you’ve mentioned his free throw shooting and what an improvement that’s been for him and for us. But his screening has gotten better, his defense has been terrific guarding one-through-five, ball-screen action, he’s been awesome.

“Do I think his game easily translates to the next level? Yes. The things that he’s doing translate to the next level? Yes. But he’s not doing those things for that, he’s doing those things because he can, he can do them really well, and it’s beneficial to the team.

“I know the last couple of games (Wake Forest) Coach (Steve) Forbes and (Florida State) Coach (Leonard) Hamilton have talked about the little things Armando has done to allow us to really be good on both ends of the floor that aren’t on the stat sheet. He’s been doing that really well, and he’s been doing it consistently.”

*When the players are asked about why they are playing so well defensively, they always mention the importance of how well they rotate. Davis said Bacot is doing that better than any time previously at UNC, and he’s enjoying playing on that end of the court more than ever, too.

“Armando, a couple of weeks ago, it’s the first time he’s ever said this, he said, ‘Coach, this is the first time in my whole career, like I’m getting energized by defense. It’s exciting to play. I’m wanting to get help. I’m wanting to get stops.’

“He’s never said that before, and I think the guys are feeling that as well.”

*Davis spoke more about the “pride” the team is taking with its defense. And he says the players love being in transition, and they see that getting stops lead to a lot of open court opportunities.

*He was also asked about Harrison Ingram grabbing 10 or more rebounds in six of the eight ACC games this month, with him getting 13 or more in five of them.



