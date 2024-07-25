PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
News
ago football Edit

ACC Kickoff: 5 Tar Heels in the Breakout Room Q&A Session

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
|

CHARLOTTE – Five North Carolina football players took part in the breakout sessions interviews Thursday on the final day of the ACC Kickoff.

Omarion Hampton, Kaimon Rucker, Power Echols, Max Johnson, and Conner Harrell took questions, and below we have the portions of their interviews we were able to record, along with a few tidbits from what each had to say:

Note: Johnson and Harrell sat together for their breakout interviews, so both were asked the same questions at the same time.

Omarion Hampton, RB

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Ftb3JGRFRSMzVFP3NpPTU2UWxOVHRadlhGWDI0ODY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*Hampton discussed how it’s different now heading into fall camp as an All-America as opposed to last year when there was uncertainty about his game.

*Hampton said he has worked a ton this offseason on running routes and catching the ball out of the backfield. He says he will be used as a receiver more than the last two campaigns.

*He also talked about his weight, his charity work through NIL, his “28” necklace, and much more.

Power Echols, LB

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0s1QURqYjVPZGR3P3NpPTlvQzJKREM4RVRFdWNHc0c/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*Echols says this is his defense, and explained why.

*He spoke about learning from Cedric Gray and the torch being passed.

*Leadership, calling the defense, Amare Campbell, and other topics came up as well.

Kaimon Rucker, OLB/DE/Rush

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3A3ZUdGdEhsWF84P3NpPVRWVFB2Qml3Zm51eEhPSlk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*Rucker wore a suit that looked like he was ready to go clubbing in South Beach or record a smooth jazz CD. He said Conner Harrell’s father made his suit. Harrell’s father is a tailor.

*Rucker agreed the defense is Echols’ and is there to be that sidekick as much as he can.

*While sacks when they occur look easy, Rucker had some interesting things to say about when he usually gets one, and much more.

Conner Harrell & Max Johnson

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19PeHRob3RDOHVFP3NpPVdCdXFmQkVrZGUxT1VTb1Y/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*They sat together so both were asked basically the same questions.

*One interesting question for both was to offer a scouting report of the other – the two things they’d try to limit or stop.

*They talked mostly about their QB battle, the possibility of UNC players two QBs, and soon.



