CHARLOTTE – Five North Carolina football players took part in the breakout sessions interviews Thursday on the final day of the ACC Kickoff. Omarion Hampton, Kaimon Rucker, Power Echols, Max Johnson, and Conner Harrell took questions, and below we have the portions of their interviews we were able to record, along with a few tidbits from what each had to say: Note: Johnson and Harrell sat together for their breakout interviews, so both were asked the same questions at the same time.

Omarion Hampton, RB

*Hampton discussed how it’s different now heading into fall camp as an All-America as opposed to last year when there was uncertainty about his game. *Hampton said he has worked a ton this offseason on running routes and catching the ball out of the backfield. He says he will be used as a receiver more than the last two campaigns. *He also talked about his weight, his charity work through NIL, his “28” necklace, and much more.

Power Echols, LB

*Echols says this is his defense, and explained why. *He spoke about learning from Cedric Gray and the torch being passed. *Leadership, calling the defense, Amare Campbell, and other topics came up as well.

Kaimon Rucker, OLB/DE/Rush

*Rucker wore a suit that looked like he was ready to go clubbing in South Beach or record a smooth jazz CD. He said Conner Harrell’s father made his suit. Harrell’s father is a tailor. *Rucker agreed the defense is Echols’ and is there to be that sidekick as much as he can. *While sacks when they occur look easy, Rucker had some interesting things to say about when he usually gets one, and much more.

Conner Harrell & Max Johnson

