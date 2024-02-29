CHARLOTTE, NC (TheACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the 20 conference matchups for each of its men’s basketball teams for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the first of the 18-team ACC, as the league welcomes California (Cal), SMU and Stanford.

“As the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball regular-season competition continues and our teams look ahead to the postseason, we are thrilled to announce each school’s opponents for our first year as an 18-member league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference.”

The matchups released today and revealed live on ACC PM, designate the home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season. The full conference schedule with specific game dates, times and networks will be announced early this fall.

The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features:

Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).

One repeat opponent (home and away).

The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.

As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2024-25 season are listed below: