ACC League Matchups for 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Season Released
CHARLOTTE, NC (TheACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the 20 conference matchups for each of its men’s basketball teams for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the first of the 18-team ACC, as the league welcomes California (Cal), SMU and Stanford.
“As the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball regular-season competition continues and our teams look ahead to the postseason, we are thrilled to announce each school’s opponents for our first year as an 18-member league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference.”
The matchups released today and revealed live on ACC PM, designate the home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season. The full conference schedule with specific game dates, times and networks will be announced early this fall.
The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features:
Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).
One repeat opponent (home and away).
The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.
As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2024-25 season are listed below:
North Carolina's 2024-25 ACC Opponents
North Carolina
Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Pitt
Home: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Rest Of The ACC
Boston College
Home/Away: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Georgia Tech
Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech
Away: Cal, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest
Cal
Home/Away: SMU, Stanford, NC State
Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
Clemson
Home/Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
Home: Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia
Duke
Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami
Home: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
Florida State
Home/Away: Clemson, Miami, Louisville
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, NC State, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest
Georgia Tech
Home/Away: Clemson, Notre Dame, Boston College
Home: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Away: Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
Louisville
Home/Away: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State
Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Miami
Home/Away: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke
Home: Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford
NC State
Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Cal
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU
Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Notre Dame
Home/Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse
Home: Cal, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Away: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
Pitt
Home/Away: Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina
Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Virginia
Away: Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
SMU
Home/Away: Cal, Stanford, Virginia
Home: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech
Stanford
Home/Away: Cal, SMU, Wake Forest
Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
Syracuse
Home/Away: Boston College, Pitt, Notre Dame
Home: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Virginia
Home/Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame
Away: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Home/Away: Miami, Virginia, Clemson
Home: Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford
Wake Forest
Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Stanford
Home: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia
Away: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech