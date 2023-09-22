CHAPEL HILL – ACC play is here for 17th-ranked North Carolina, and the Tar Heels say they are ready for this phase of the season.

Posting a 3-0 mark with wins over South Carolina, Appalachian State, and Minnesota have revealed UNC is a quality team yet with plenty of room for improvement. Both are excellent signs.

But diving into league play can be tricky. Opponents know them better, atmospheres are usually more fervent, and the play between the lines more intense. Starting out at always-physical isn’t ideal for any team. That the Panthers are struggling and might feel boxed into a corner on their season only increased UNC’s task.

But ACC play has arrived, and Carolina feels the sense of urgency.

“It’s important,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. “We’re ready for conference play. One of my goals and one of the team’s goals is to get to the ACC championship, and obviously all these ACC games determine that. So, it’s definitely important.

“We’re really starting to get into the season now, so we’re really to attack it.”

Pitt comes in at 1-2 with consecutive losses at home to Cincinnati and at West Virginia. Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec has completed 18 of 52 pass attempts the last two weeks, as Pitt’s offense has barely moved the ball.

But the Panthers bring it every time. The old “junkyard dog” term applies to Pat Narduzzi’s program, so the Heels are heading to the Steel City knowing they will be embroiled in a football-style brawls Saturday night.