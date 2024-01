CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis had the kind of game Monday night people will talk about for years to come.

He’s actually having the kind of season people will remember for as long as North Carolina plays college basketball.

UNC fans don’t often chant the names of their players in unison during a special performance. It’s almost as if they hold those moments tight because wowing this fan base of such a fabled program isn’t doesn’t happen very often. They have seen greatness so many times, it just doesn’t usually hit that meter.

But it did Monday night.