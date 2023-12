NEW YORK, NY – Armando Bacot said the Tar Heels will meet Connecticut again.

He’s talking about North Carolina and the defending national champs facing each other at some point in the NCAA Tournament, which is possible.

And the vibe in that comment was the take from within No. 9 UNC’s locker room following its 87-76 loss to the fifth-ranked Huskies on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. There were no heads down, towels draped over, or a loss for words with what transpired inside The World’s Most Famous Arena.