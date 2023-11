As November wins go, this was a big one for the Tar Heels.

Never mind that Arkansas is now 4-3 and lost at home last week to UNC-Greensboro. The Razorbacks are a good team and will be in the NCAA Tournament. So for that, North Carolina notched a win Friday that will stay with it until Selection Sunday.

And boy oh boy is that a big deal to a team that last year watched the scoreboard every time a bad Ohio State played a game in the Big Ten hoping it would find a way to win enough games to make Carolina’s December win over the Buckeyes help its resume.