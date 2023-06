An accepted generalization I cannot stand is the notion that athletes are dumb. Some may not be the sharpest tacks in the box, but just look around, there are plenty of non-sports people doing stupid stuff on a daily basis.

That said, sometimes an athlete has crossed my path I immediately knew was different, like Marcus Paige. He was on a unique level for the many college and pro athletes I’ve covered in 27 years in this business.

Perhaps more than any North Carolina football or basketball player I’ve covered, Paige evoked more discussion among the media about the non-hoops side of him, and it was usually walking back to the press room following postgame interviews. He was just different.