CHAPEL HILL – To Roy Williams, the most important player on North Carolina’s team isn’t a grizzled veteran with thousands of game minutes or a ballyhooed freshman headed to next summer’s NBA lottery.

He’s not a former McDonald’s All-American or finding his name on any pre-season all-ACC teams, but Leaky Black is the quintessential x-factor for the Tar Heels. Don’t believe it, just listen to his Hall of Fame coach.

“In a lot of ways, he’s our most important player because he can do so many things…,” Williams said Tuesday at ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte. “When he’s on the court, our team is completely different than when he’s not on the court.”

At 6-foot-7, the sophomore can do a little bit of everything. He loves passing the ball and does it quite well, his teammates will tell you, he defends really well, his coach says, and he’s a better shooter than a year ago, he declared.

Add to that Black is healthy after overcoming a high ankle sprain that cost him six weeks late last season, and his mind is right.

“Just more confident in getting to my spots and knocking my shots down,” Black said last week, when asked what elements of his game is most improved from last season. “I felt like last year I couldn’t pick up full, I could play deep, but I feel like this year I can pick up full court being healthier.”