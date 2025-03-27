AJ: Death Threats, Really?

What on earth have we come to when people make death threats to college basketball players?

Have we lost our collective minds?

Being critical of a players’ performance is fine, and more so now since they are professionals getting handsomely compensated. It goes with the territory. Of course, there’s a way to do it, and that’s diplomatically.

But to make it personal is wild.

To take it so far one levies physical threats onto a player is scary and sick. And it’s done by fans who believe they are owed something by these athletes who chose to attend THEIR school and be a part of THEIR history.

Getting upset is one thing. Cursing a player’s name inside your home or even at a bar is also one thing. If you’re gonna scream Luke Maye’s name in joy after he hits one of the biggest shots in program history, it stands to reason you’ll curse another player’s name after an important blunder.

The athletes know this. They step onto that stage recognizing this, and in most cases embrace it. Some struggle more than others, and this year’s North Carolina basketball team had some players who weren’t comfortable dealing with the boatloads of scorn directed their way.

So, when UNC Coach Hubert Davis said on his radio show Wednesday night some players have received threats, it should have stopped time for a moment. Seriously, this is disgusting:

“It’s scary,” he said. “They’re making threats on these kids’ lives. These kids get this every game, and it goes directly to them. It goes directly to their families,” Davis said. “You’re 18, 19-years-old, and you miss a 3, and you check your phone and there’s a number of people saying that they would like for you to lose your life. That’s what the kids get every game.”