CHAPEL HILL – One of the likeable things about this North Carolina team it has shown in recent weeks is its growing edge.

It isn’t always there, but is increasingly present, especially if someone on another club decides to throw their foot at one of the Tar Heels.

Michigan goliath Hunter Dickinson learned that a few weeks ago in Charlotte, when he fouled Caleb Love hard on the baseline, and as Love was trying to get up, the 7-foot-1 Wolverine tossed a foot at Love.

Love popped up and got right into Dickinson before Armando Bacot rushed in as a virtual bouncer. Calm was quickly restored, but there was a don’t-mess-with-us thing about the Heels during that incident.