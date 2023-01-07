News More News
AJ: Don't Mess With These Heels

UNC experienced its second dust-up in recent weeks Saturday, but the Tar Heels have shown they will respond accordingly.
(Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – One of the likeable things about this North Carolina team it has shown in recent weeks is its growing edge.

It isn’t always there, but is increasingly present, especially if someone on another club decides to throw their foot at one of the Tar Heels.

Michigan goliath Hunter Dickinson learned that a few weeks ago in Charlotte, when he fouled Caleb Love hard on the baseline, and as Love was trying to get up, the 7-foot-1 Wolverine tossed a foot at Love.

Love popped up and got right into Dickinson before Armando Bacot rushed in as a virtual bouncer. Calm was quickly restored, but there was a don’t-mess-with-us thing about the Heels during that incident.

