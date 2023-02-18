CHAPEL HILL – Four games in nine days, and with that, North Carolina’s basketball season quite possibly hangs in the balance. Of course, there’s always the ACC Tournament, though winning four games in four days while not using much of the bench seems like a greater task than winning four in the next nine days, with two against league dregs Notre Dame and Florida State (on the road), and Virginia at home. The odds of UNC taking care of business right now is greater than cutting down the nets in Greensboro in a couple of weeks. And it begins Sunday at No. 23 NC State. What a way to start the crucial stretch!

The Wolfpack is a better team than the Tar Heels right now, and will have its base frothing at the mouth with more fueling its hate for all things light blue than usual: Armando Bacot trolling with sunglasses; Leaky Black’s foul on Terquavion Smith; Caleb Love’s “not a rivalry” comments; and the Pack surely smells blood in the water. The Heels are reeling right now, ensconced in a plume of uncertainty. UNC Coach Hubert Davis finally spoke publicly this week about tweaking some things offensively, including player combinations on the floor. Some Heels also spoke about guys needing to step up, and even expressed concern about making the NCAA Tournament. And this isn’t just any old mediocre team trying to get into the big dance. We’re talking about the Preseason No. 1 team in the nation that entered the season with a “championship or bust” mindset and slogan. Yet, here they are 16-10 overall and 8-7 in a very down ACC. If the NCAA brackets were released today, the Tar Heels would not be among the 68 teams in the field. NC State, however, would, and serve as a very dangerous foe for anyone it might face.

Will UNC's brain trust be all smiles after the Heels play four games over the next nine days? (Jerome Ibrahim/THI)