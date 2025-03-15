AJ: If Anything, at least the Heels Made Things Interesting

(Photo by USA Today)

CHARLOTTE – If Friday night was the end of North Carolina’s basketball season, at least the Tar Heels made it interesting, entertaining, and fun. It wasn’t that way for much of the campaign. Truth be told, as challenging as the Heels were to watch for fans, that went for media, too. This scribe has said many times that a poorly played game and a great one aren’t all that different from a coverage standpoint. The job is the job no matter what.

Advertisement

Yet, it would be dishonest suggesting the Heels weren’t ever hard to watch. They were. And at times, this was an awful basketball team that appeared done after getting blown out at Clemson six weeks ago. Perhaps this scribe shoveled dirt on the team. But the Heels didn’t. Not Hubert Davis. Not RJ Davis. Not Jae’Lyn Withers. Not anyone on the team. And that’s why they roared back from a 24-point deficit Friday night to have the ball down a point with a chance to beat No. 1 Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. But maybe it just wasn’t meant to be, as the Heels fell short 74-71. The gift bestowed upon them with Cooper Flagg being out, along with key reserve Maliq Brown, was one the Heels had to take advantage of if the NCAA Tournament was in their immediate future. It still might be. The bubble is weak this year and no bid stealers have surfaced yet. The Heels, however, were hoping to serve in that role. Cut down the nets here at Spectrum Center and Quads and NETs wouldn’t matter. They’d be in. And that Carolina reached this point is a testament to its resilience. Suddenly hot shooting from the perimeter; the late emergence of Ven-Allen Lubin as in inside presence; Withers sparking the turnaround with his infectious attitude, fight, and want; and stretches of looking like past UNC teams on the glass revitalized a season that had seemingly plummeted over a cliff.

(Photo by USA Today)