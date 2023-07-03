Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
The results of North Carolina’s successful last month may not show on the field for a couple of years, but make no mistake, June was a great month for UNC football.
Mack Brown’s program received eight commitments from prospects for the class of 2024 and its first for 2025; a highly touted 4-star quarterback. And expect Bryce Baker to start actively recruiting for his class sooner rather than later. He’s anxious to get that group going.
The Tar Heels picked up two 4-star kids: Georgia linebacker Ashton Woods, and Georgia DB Zion Ferguson, who was committed to LSU when his official visit in Chapel Hill started, and no longer by the time it ended.
