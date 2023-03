GREENSBORO – Not long after North Carolina’s time at the ACC Tournament came to end Thursday night, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot ducked out of the locker room and headed toward the team bus.

So, when the room opened for the media, we were told the two Tar Heels were not there but would hopefully return to field questions.

Yes, hopefully, because they are the two players this scribe wanted to hear from the most. Seeking perspective on one of the most underachieving seasons in college basketball history is a quest best served speaking with thoughtful teammates who possess a keen handle on things, both when good and when bad.