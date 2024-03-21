CHARLOTTE – North Carolina never felt the fear of losing after the opening tip Thursday, but it felt the need to adjust.

And for that, the Tar Heels got a ton out of their 90-62 romp over Wagner in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center.

Carolina had stretches in which its skills and talent dwarfed the short-manned Seahawks. It had periods in which it was stifling on defense, highly efficient on offense, and breathtaking in transition.