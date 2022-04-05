NEW ORLEANS – Tears poured down the faces of North Carolina’s players again Monday night, only this time there was no joy in the moment.

These were tears of sadness, something the Tar Heels hadn’t experienced in some time.

They cried a week ago after beating St. Peter’s to earn a trip to a record 21st Final Four, and they cried Saturday night after ending Mike Krzyzewski’s career with a win over arch rival Duke in the biggest game the fabled enemies have ever played versus each other.

And they cried Monday night after falling to Kansas, 72-69, here at the Superdome, and the tears were well earned.