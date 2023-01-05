CHAPEL HILL – Remember last Friday up in Pittsburgh when Armando Bacot spoke his mind following a blown lead and loss to the Panthers?

And remember what the focus in this space was? To paraphrase: Bacot’s words needed to represent the team, not just himself. He couldn’t speak for only Armando, he had to speak for every guy in that room.

Fast forward five days, and it appears Bacot’s message got through to the other Tar Heels, as North Carolina didn’t let a lead slip away Wednesday night in a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest at the Smith Center.

The Preseason ACC Player of the Year made no bones about it last week sitting in the locker room fielding questions from the small traveling media contingent that covers the Tar Heels wherever they go. Bacot faced the rest of his teammates when he called out the group’s performance, calling it a six-letter expletive that begins with “S” and ends in “Y.” So, following the win over the Demon Deacons, the topic came up again with the blunt, bright, and always-fascinating rebounding machine.