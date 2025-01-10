Hubert Davis Pre-NC State Press Conference & Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at NC State, which tips off a 4 PM at Lenovo Center.

The Tar Heels are 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the ACC and have won consecutive games. The Wolfpack is 9-6 and 2-2 and is coming off a home win over Notre Dame. Both UNC’s and State’s wins this past week over the Fighting Irish have been by one point.

Above is video of Davis’ presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Davis was asked about tightening the rotation recently, and while Cade Tyson’s name was not mentioned in the question or by Davis, the inference was there. Tyson did not play in the win over SMU on Tuesday. It was his first DNP of the season.

“I don’t know what your definition of a tighter rotation is, I’ve played nine-to-ten guys pretty much every game. And in regards to this team, whatever gives us the bets chance to win, those are the guys that will be out there on the floor.”

*Seth Trimble missed three straight games before finally getting on the court against the Mustangs. It was his first game action since the win over UCLA before Christmas, and he’d had just one full practice prior to the SMU game as well.

He played 26 minute but didn’t score, missing all three field goal attempts. But Davis says the biggest thing was getting him out there and just letting him play. That’s the quickest way for Trimble to regain his previous form.

“It does take time to get into a rhythm. The best way to get into a rhythm of playing basketball in a game is playing basketball in a game… It was great having him back out there on the floor. He’s such a big piece of our team.”

*Davis doesn’t talk much about starting lineups and says it really doesn’t matter, but in the case of Trimble, he was a starter in every game before missing time. So, does Davis need a conversation with him to discuss that?

“You can have that conversation. But for me as a coach and me as a player, being in the starting lineup didn’t mean very much to me at all. But that was me. I know for some people it is.

“I felt in regards to the SMU game, for the amount of time that Seth was out and the limited time that he had practiced, which was the day before SMU, I felt it was better for him to come off the bench and find his rhythm. What it will look like tomorrow, I’m not sure.”

*In addition to those topics, Davis was asked about former Tar Heel forward Dontrez Styles but said playing in the NBA for 12 years made him used to seeing former teammates all the time.

---Davis said NC State is not a rival anymore than any other opponent.

---He had no explanation for why Jalen Washington had recorded half of his 18 blocked on the season in the last two games.

---Davis was asked numerous questions about freshmen Ian Jackson, including the growth in maturity he showed not hunting his shot against SMU when he went more than 18 minutes before scoring and had 5 rebounds and a steal by that time.

---Davis said Jackson has shown some signs of leadership.

---Also, Jackson’s overall floor game has improved.