Tyler Hansbrough always sat in the same spot on the same couch in the players’ lounge when doing interviews following North Carolina home games back in the day.

It was on the left edge, near the entry way into the room from the hallway. Any media interested in getting Psycho T’s first take after another one of his many double-doubles and Tar Heels wins had to establish a spot well before number 50 came out.

But he always talked to us. Even after losses.

Hansbrough was the consummate competitor on the court, and that often carried with him into interviews. He didn’t blow smoke. He was always highly confident, engaged with the media, though not overly verbose, and he was just who he was:

Sometimes awkward; sometimes uncomfortable with the attention, or so it seemed; and sometimes ready to finish interviews to move on to the next thing.

It was always interesting speaking with Hansbrough 15 minutes after he delivered another blood-bath performance, wrecking the opposition to the tune of 22 points and 12 rebounds. He delivered blows causing bumps, bruises, and sometimes the red stuff.

Football players get “death marks” on their helmets, Hansbrough’s body always got gashes and scraped. And sometimes, he didn’t even realize it until a reporter pointed one out.

“Oh, that, I don’t know,” he once responded when asked how and when he got a massive reddened scrape on his upper left arm.