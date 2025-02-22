Another Game and Another Opening Eruption by the Heels

CHAPEL HILL - Going on early runs was a foreign concept for North Carolina through the season’s first 26 games.
On many occasions, particularly on the road or against ranked opponents, the Tar Heels have been on the receiving end of the early kill shots or 10-0 runs.
And even when UNC has taken early control of some games, it hasn't landed big enough blows to gain sustainable separation until this week. It happened against NC State on Wednesday and again in a 81-66 win over Virginia at the Smith Center on Saturday.
The Tar Heels jumped out to a 21-2 first half over the Cavaliers. Three days earlier, they used an early 31-9 run to pull away from the Wolfpack. That marked just the fifth time this season and the first time since California on January 15 that North Carolina has had a run of at least 15 points.
It flexed its muscles on the Wahoos, out-rebounding them 10-0 in the opening 5:45 of gametime, and holding them without a board until the 12:32 mark of the first half.
For the second straight game, the Tar Heels not only initiated the first punch, but kept their foot on the gas.
And the late season transformation, one that has the Tar Heels on just their third winning streak of three or more games, started on the defensive end.
“We’ve been emphasizing defense all year. We want to be fueled by our defense,” said freshman Drake Powell. “And of course, with the amount of talent that we have, I think that’ll carry over into offense.”
UNC held NC State to just 35.7 percent shooting in the first half and forced nine Virginia turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
Beginning with Syracuse on February 15, the Tar Heels have held halftime leads of eight points, 28 points, and 12 points, respectively, over the last three games. It’s the first time this season they have been ahead by double digits at the half in consecutive contests, as they have had an average advantage of 16 points at the break in that span.
Entering Saturday’s ACC matchup with the Cavaliers, its first half margin on the season was just plus-0.6, which ranks 156th in all of college basketball.
“I think we just bought in. I think we’re at a point where we bought into what’s working. We all know our role,” said freshman Ian Jackson. “We all know what we should be doing when we should be doing it and I think doing that and then producing and everybody’s excelling, I think it’s amazing to be a part of.”
North Carolina has held a double digit lead in each of its last six halves of basketball, and has yet to trail amidst its three-game winning streak. It’s the first time the Tar Heels have gone three consecutive games without trailing since the 2018-2019 season, when they did so against Stanford, Tennessee Tech, and St. Francis (Pa.).
“I think there’s a commitment from each and every one of us,” said Ven-Allen Lubin. “I think that the losses from early in the season definitely took a toll on all of us and just knowing that we want to have a remarkable season, the only way to do that is to continue to commit to the small details each and every day in practice and preparation and in games as well.”
It has led to a shift in mindset for the 17-11 Tar Heels, who have just four regular season games remaining and only five guaranteed contests on the schedule.
They are taking the time to enjoy each opportunity left, focused on carrying over the competitive mindset game-by-game.
“We only have a couple games left as a group. We’re only given really a couple games left in the regular season and you got the ACC Tournament,” said RJ Davis. “We’re really just trying to embrace every game and enjoy it, but at the same time, compete.”