Another Game and Another Opening Eruption by the Heels

CHAPEL HILL - Going on early runs was a foreign concept for North Carolina through the season’s first 26 games.

On many occasions, particularly on the road or against ranked opponents, the Tar Heels have been on the receiving end of the early kill shots or 10-0 runs.

And even when UNC has taken early control of some games, it hasn't landed big enough blows to gain sustainable separation until this week. It happened against NC State on Wednesday and again in a 81-66 win over Virginia at the Smith Center on Saturday.

The Tar Heels jumped out to a 21-2 first half over the Cavaliers. Three days earlier, they used an early 31-9 run to pull away from the Wolfpack. That marked just the fifth time this season and the first time since California on January 15 that North Carolina has had a run of at least 15 points.

It flexed its muscles on the Wahoos, out-rebounding them 10-0 in the opening 5:45 of gametime, and holding them without a board until the 12:32 mark of the first half.

For the second straight game, the Tar Heels not only initiated the first punch, but kept their foot on the gas.

And the late season transformation, one that has the Tar Heels on just their third winning streak of three or more games, started on the defensive end.

“We’ve been emphasizing defense all year. We want to be fueled by our defense,” said freshman Drake Powell. “And of course, with the amount of talent that we have, I think that’ll carry over into offense.”

UNC held NC State to just 35.7 percent shooting in the first half and forced nine Virginia turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.