TarHeelIllustrated - Anxiety Diminishing As An Actual Game Nears

CHAPEL HILL – Will they or won’t they?

Imagine training at the level major college football players do for 48 weeks out of the year, yet as the calendar crept toward September not knowing the hard work would be rewarded with games.

Workouts followed by fall camp followed by, well, classes moving online and the unfogiving uncertainty of whether or not there would be a season have made it challenging for players in ways never before experienced.

That’s the emotional swings the North Carolina Tar Heels – and players at every other school in the nation – have battled over the last several months. Even their phased-in return in June was laced with the aforementioned question.

But it appears that’s no longer an issue. The Tar Heels are closing in on a season-opener versus Syracuse on Sept. 12, a game they’ve been told will take place.

“Two months ago, we were thinking the game could be taken away from us at any point and time, but we were still out there working no matter what,” senior Tomon Fox said. “But now we know that less than two weeks away we’re about to step on the field against another team and we have no doubts in the back of our minds anymore.”

The Orange weren’t initially on the schedule. In a world without COVID-19, the Heels would be in Orlando on Friday facing Central Florida on national TV a week before taking on Auburn in Atlanta. Such an enticing first two weeks of the season were washed away and replaced with a more COVID-controlled 11-game schedule that includes 10 ACC games.