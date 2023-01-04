Asim Richards, a starting offensive tackle at North Carolina for the last three seasons, is heading to the NFL.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning Richards will play in the game slated for February 4 in Mobile, AL. Players that participate in such games are no longer eligible to play in college, thus it signals the end of Richards’ UNC career.

In four seasons as a Tar Heel, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Philadelphia native played 2,522 snaps. He was a reserve in 2019, playing mostly on field goal and extra point teams. He started at right tackle in 2020, and the last two seasons at left tackle.

Richards was named third-team All-ACC this past season, turning in the best campaign of his Carolina career.

Wen made available to the media the week of the NC State game, Richards was asked about his future and what factors would go into his eventual decision.

“That’s a decision that will come after we finish playing,” he said. “I’ve got to really think about it (and) talk with my family about it. We’ll see.”

As for the factors?

“Just how the season as a whole has (gone) for me, where I’m projected to go,” he said.

Carolina allowed 40 sacks, but only three were charged to Richards, and only 16 hurries were charged to him.

His season pass blocking grade was 75.2, up from 68 in 2021. Considered a mid-round NFL Draft prospect, Richards could have used the Covid season to return to UNC.