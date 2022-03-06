Avenue For Fans To Affect UNC NIL Opportunities Is Here

Fans of the North Carolina Tar Heels now have a direct vehicle to positively affect NIL opportunities for their favorite UNC teams and players. NIL FanBox joined forces with UNC Athletics, in a partnership with Brandr, this winter in the largest group licensing deal ever for college athletes, where three or more players partner on endorsement deals, and in return, gain access to university logos and IP. In a short period of time just before Christmas, NIL FanBox secured more than 31,000 signatures from UNC men’s and women’s basketball players and have safely stored more than 10,000 authentic pieces of Tar Heel memorabilia available for fans through an annual membership for their own Tar Heel FanBox. As a result, NIL FanBox paid Brandr, which wrote a check to UNC for $100,000 that went directly to the athletes, divided accordingly. Each member of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams received compensation. Today, Tar Heel Illustrated is pleased to announce we have also partnered with NIL FanBox, giving all Carolina fans through THI a 10-percent discount on their first Tar Heel FanBox membership just by entering the Promo Code: HEELS22. “This is an exciting time for college sports fans, college athletes, and the industry,” said Terry Comer, Founder of NIL FanBox. “You hear so much about the uncertainty of NIL. Certain factions of a fan base (might) say, ‘this is ruining college football, or this is ruining college basketball.’ And I took a different approach.

UNC basketball players signed 10,000 items of memorabilia in December for Tar Heel FanBox. (Wolf+Missle)

“I thought this was an opportunity to really create win, win, win across the board. Not only are players from North Carolina and other schools able to profit off their NIL, but how do we enhance the fan experience?” Like so many diehard college sports fans, Comer loves memorabilia. He saw that as an avenue for the athletes to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness, but also allow fans to directly connect with them by acquiring licensed, authenticated items of players on their favorite UNC teams. A Tar Heel FanBox subscription platform unlocks the "recruiting" power of mega fanbases like North Carolina, as their passion and desire to acquire memorabilia signed by Tar Heels will enhance UNC’s recruiting brand. Imagine Carolina’s massive fan base doing its part one member at a time. The result is a greater reward for the Tar Heel athletes already in school, thus increasing the overall value of their experiences, sending notice to high school prospects trying to decide where they will attend school. What really makes NIL FanBox stand out, however, is that it enables all athletes per team to enjoy the benefits of NIL, not just the stars. FanBoxes can include signatures by each player on a team, thus not placing one above the others, though in time there will be more specified items for the more popular players, too. In addition, this isn’t just limited to UNC basketball players. As more Tar Heels fans become members, it will unlock other sports, eventually including all Olympic sports, as well.

NIL FanBox founder Terry Comey has created an avenue for fans to directy affect revenue for athletes. (Wolf+Missle)

It becomes Christmas for adults,” Comer said. “Once a year, you receive your Tar Heel FanBox. Throughout the year, you’ll also have opportunities to purchase limited edition exclusive items. “So, you get your standard FanBox each year for the $9.95, but as a Tar Heel FanBox member, you are now one of 5,000 or however many members there are, you’re able to now purchase exclusive items that we will have.” Plus, it’s easy. “I love to get autographs from players,” Comer said. “I show up to fan days and sit out in the sun, and it’s painful. But typically, if you unravel what memorabilia is, most memorabilia is auctioned and sold on eBay. And if you’ve ever gone on eBay, I’m always concerned about the authenticity of things. “So, 40 percent of memorabilia is actually fake. One thing I wanted to be able to solve through NIL FanBox 1 is to provide a level of trust in getting authentic memorabilia… The second piece was how do we do NIL the right way?” When July 1 hit last summer, athletes from around the country announced various deals, and most of the time it required they and their families spend an inordinate amount of time performing all functions of the business, not to mention concerns about some deals passing through school and NCAA compliance.

UNC basketball player RJ Davis and his teammates each received NIL checks in Decmeber. (Wolf+Missle)

Furthermore, NIL FanBox removes much of that burden from the athletes. “In our concept, we spend a few hours with student-athletes during our signing activation,” Comer said. So, what is in a FanBox? Here is how NIL FanBox succinctly describes it: The way my team thinks about memorabilia is rather straight forward. Tar Heel collectibles will come broadly in three distinct categories: Traditional Products: Think posters, prints, and trading cards. Collector's Items: Think min-helmets & balls, bobbleheads, and pendants. Digital Collectibles: Think NFTs, digital fan tokens, and potential "in real life" exclusives. In addition, fans can customize their FanBox with exclusive, limited edition "add-ons,” from a number of Carolina greats like Mia Hamm, Tyler Hansbrough, Antawn Jamison, and more. Current players will also have exclusive items available. “Ultimately, we wanted to provide the fans a simple, a safe, and a trusted way to join the NIL movement,” Comer said. “How can you help your team win big? How can you help bring top talent back to Chapel Hill, and that’s what NIL FanBox, particularly, the Tar Heel FanBox, is all about.”

Tar Heel FanBox allows UNC fans to enhance athletes' NIL revenue while attaining collectibles. (Wolf+Missle)

Tar Heel FanBox Discount Promo Code: HEELS22