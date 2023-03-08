GREENSBORO, NC – Injuries and Armando Bacot have formed a relationship during the North Carolina forward’s college career, and in the Tar Heels' 85-61 win over Boston College on Wednesday night, it was rekindled.

With UNC leading 39-23 in its second-round game of the ACC Tournament, Bacot went for an errant shot but as he fell down, his face winced in discomfort. He got up, and hobbled on one leg to the Carolina bench with 4:34 remaining.

The injured left ankle, the same one Bacot banged up in the Final Four and national championship game last season, was serious enough his parents were summoned to see him before the first half even ended.

The 6-foot-10 senior didn’t initially join his teammates on the court for warmups at halftime, but walked out maybe 90 seconds later to the roar of the crowd.

“They were able to loosen it up at halftime, and that's why he felt like he could go out there and play,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said.

Bacot started the second half and played the first 5:33, but appeared to favor the ankle. The Tar Heels maintained a large lead, but getting him back into the game was more to test the ankle and how it responded to playing again.

“He was hobbling a little bit in the second half, and then I asked him, I said, ‘are you okay?’ And he said, no, I feel really good.’

“Once I took him out, then it was done. I didn't want it to stiffen up or get cold, and so once we took him out, I tried to keep him there as long as possible, and then took him out so he could be done for the night.”

Multiple injuries have afflicted Bacot this season, with a shoulder injury at Indiana in late November joining a bum ankle. He missed the loss at Virginia Tech four days later, and in UNC’s first meeting with Virginia on January 10 in Charlottesville, he left 78 seconds into the contest injuring his ankle.

Bacot had eight points and five rebounds before the injury, and had a layup and rebound during his brief second-half stint to finish with 10 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

The other Tar Heels knew Bacot would give it a go if he could, and aren’t entertaining the thought he may not play against Virginia on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

“He's tough as nails,” junior guard Caleb Love said. “He wanted to be out there for this team. I don't have no doubt that he'll be ready to play tomorrow. That just goes to show how much Armando cares about this team, this program, and then just shows how much he'll be willing to put his body on the line for this team.”

The Tar Heels improved to 20-12 on the season and will face the 23-6 Cavaliers on Thursday with a chance to get to the tournament semifinals.