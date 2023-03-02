CHAPEL HILL – Armando Bacot and Leaky Black met with the media Thursday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions about the Tar Heels’ game versus Duke at home on Saturday evening and about playing their final home games at UNC. Black is in his fifth year, having used the Covid year this season, so he will certainly play his last game at the Dean Dome on Saturday. Bacot, however, could use his Covid year and come back next season, but said he hasn’t made up his mind. THI addressed that story in a report earlier in the day. The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games and stand at 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC. They are No. 45 in the NET with just one Quad 1 win, and that’s over No. 30 Virginia last weekend. The Blue Devils are 22-8 and 13-6. Below are videos of both players’ pressers along with some bullet points about what they discussed:

Armando Bacot

*Bacot fielded multiple questions about his future. Says he hasn’t yet made a decision about coming back to UNC. A senior, he can still use his Covid year and return for one more season. *What does Bacot love about being at UNC? *Bacot has just 28 points and 25 rebounds over Carolina’s last three games. He logged only 45 minutes combined in the last two contests because of foul trouble. He hasn’t appeared as bouncy as is the norm, of course that could be the effect of teams doubling him and sometimes tripling him. That said, speculation he might be banged up has been a topic in the media room. Bacot was asked today and said he’s just fine. *Things changed with the Tar Heels at halftime of the Notre Dame game, Bacot says. They are no longer playing tight and are much looser now. *How has he matured in four years at UNC? *Bacot told a funny story about Leaky Black not liking him much during his freshman year. What helped their relationship the most was Leaky moving out. That generated plenty of laughter. *The team didn’t handle well being the preseason No. 1 team, Bacot says. He added they had a hangover from last season and with the No. 1 ranking thinking they’d win games by stepping onto the court, but learned early on that wasn’t the case. *Bacot often said Roy Williams was tough on him, something he appreciates now. He offered an example of that, and also said the former Carolina coach will razz him over scoring just one point at FSU. *The Heels face Duke on Saturday, so Bacot was asked about dealing with Derick Lively.

Leaky Black