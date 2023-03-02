Bacot, Black Discuss Senior Day, Careers, Duke, And More
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL – Armando Bacot and Leaky Black met with the media Thursday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions about the Tar Heels’ game versus Duke at home on Saturday evening and about playing their final home games at UNC.
Black is in his fifth year, having used the Covid year this season, so he will certainly play his last game at the Dean Dome on Saturday. Bacot, however, could use his Covid year and come back next season, but said he hasn’t made up his mind.
THI addressed that story in a report earlier in the day.
The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games and stand at 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC. They are No. 45 in the NET with just one Quad 1 win, and that’s over No. 30 Virginia last weekend.
The Blue Devils are 22-8 and 13-6.
Below are videos of both players’ pressers along with some bullet points about what they discussed:
Armando Bacot
*Bacot fielded multiple questions about his future. Says he hasn’t yet made a decision about coming back to UNC. A senior, he can still use his Covid year and return for one more season.
*What does Bacot love about being at UNC?
*Bacot has just 28 points and 25 rebounds over Carolina’s last three games. He logged only 45 minutes combined in the last two contests because of foul trouble. He hasn’t appeared as bouncy as is the norm, of course that could be the effect of teams doubling him and sometimes tripling him. That said, speculation he might be banged up has been a topic in the media room. Bacot was asked today and said he’s just fine.
*Things changed with the Tar Heels at halftime of the Notre Dame game, Bacot says. They are no longer playing tight and are much looser now.
*How has he matured in four years at UNC?
*Bacot told a funny story about Leaky Black not liking him much during his freshman year. What helped their relationship the most was Leaky moving out. That generated plenty of laughter.
*The team didn’t handle well being the preseason No. 1 team, Bacot says. He added they had a hangover from last season and with the No. 1 ranking thinking they’d win games by stepping onto the court, but learned early on that wasn’t the case.
*Bacot often said Roy Williams was tough on him, something he appreciates now. He offered an example of that, and also said the former Carolina coach will razz him over scoring just one point at FSU.
*The Heels face Duke on Saturday, so Bacot was asked about dealing with Derick Lively.
Leaky Black
*Black is using his Covid year and will set a Carolina record playing in his 155th career game Saturday. He was asked questions about how he has grown as a man and player during his time at UNC.
*The Concord, NC, native said he grew the most at UNC during his sophomore year. It wasn’t because he was asked to handle different roles every other week, but it was the losing that made it so difficult. He says he’s glad he went through it because it made him a better person.
*He also said Jackie Manel helping him recognize he has anxiety issues was the most important thing that has happened to him. Black doesn’t like to talk about himself but he does speak about his anxiety.
*Black is interested in getting into coaching. He says he has a good IQ for the game and can definitely see himself doing that.
*The Tar Heels have clearly been loose the last couple of games. Black says not thinking about all that distracted them for much of the season, including living up to expectations, was a problem. Not anymore, as the Heels still win some games to assure themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He says the new mindset shows.
“With our backs against the wall now, we’re playing more stress free now,” Black said.
*Black said he’s talked to some former players (he mentioned Danny Green as one) and they said it looks like they don’t care on TV sometimes. “I promise you we do (care),” Black said. He also said being looser as opposed to tighter will give off different body language.
*Black is 10-for-21 from three beginning with the last Duke game. He said in Tallahassee a tweak in form isn’t why his numbers are better, he said having more confidence and releasing them more quicker and more assuredly are the keys.
*He said one of the reasons he came back was to better situate himself for the NBA, and believes he has done that.