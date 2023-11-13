CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina graduate center/forward Armando Bacot was named the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, and Pitt freshman guard Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington was voted the Rookie of the Week, as the league unveiled its first weekly honors for the 2023-24 season on Monday.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Bacot averaged 23.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game and shot 60% from the floor and 91.7% from the line in wins over Radford and Lehigh. He recorded game highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds against Radford. It was his 100th game scoring in double figures and 10th game in his career he made 10 or more field goals.

He followed it up with 22 points and 20 rebounds – both game highs – against Lehigh, his third career 20/20 game, seventh game with 20 or more rebounds and 71st double-double. This marks his seventh career ACC Player of the Week honor, which is third most in UNC history behind Antawn Jamison (12) and Tyler Hansbrough (10).

Carrington delivered a memorable debut as a Panther, becoming just the second freshman in ACC history to record a triple-double in his first collegiate game. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a Monday win over North Carolina A&T for the first Pitt triple-double since the 1997-98 season and the fifth overall in program history. It marked just the 10th triple-double by an ACC freshman in league history. He and Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott (1987) are the only freshmen to record a triple-double in their first career game. Carrington also was the first Division I player to record a triple-double in his debut since Notre Dame’s Chris Thomas accomplished that feat against Sacred Heart Nov. 16, 2001.

Carrington followed up his big debut by totaling 18 points, three rebounds and four assists in a Friday win over Binghamton. He was 13-of-23 (.565) from the field for the week, including 7-of-13 (.538) from three-point range, and recorded a 4.67:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

NOTE: Bacot was also named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week