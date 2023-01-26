SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina needs a break, so the schedule opening for eight days comes at a good time for the Tar Heels.

UNC edged Syracuse, 72-68, at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night in a heated affair that left junior point guard RJ Davis battered and his team exhausted. Carolina has been through an emotional stretch, with Armando Bacot making history, contested and physical games versus rival NC State and other teams, and the stress of the public pouncing on the Tar Heels.

But they go into this break having won four consecutive games and ten of their last 12. The losses: a narrow one at Virginia in which they led most of the way even though Bacot played only 78 seconds and Pete Nance didn’t play at all; the other loss was a blown late lead at resurgent Pittsburgh.

Otherwise, Carolina has won games in various ways, adding a layer or two each step along the way. Now, they get a break, as the Heels don’t play again until a rematch with Pitt on February 1 at the Smith Center.

"It does,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said, acknowledging the grind of the last month. “I think this stretch, it's been a lot.”

The Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) haven’t had more than four full days in between games since well before Christmas, if one factors the team’s time away for the holiday. Thus, they didn’t get any them-time work then, and haven’t really since just after final exams.