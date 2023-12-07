Here, we will look at the eight games in which Johnson played this season. His stats, PFF grades, performance breakdowns, and some thoughts from former Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher about Johnson.

Johnson was beaten out for the starting quarterback job in fall camp by Conner Weigman, whom he eventually replaced after Weigman struggled and was injured during a win over Auburn. Johnson led the Aggies to the victory and the job was his. That is until he was lost for the season after suffering a cracked rib versus South Carolina and two more a week later at Ole Miss.

THI will continue digging into Johnson’s career, but as we dive into his performances, the focus at first is this past season.

Johnson comes to Chapel Hill after playing two seasons at LSU and two at Texas A&M, but he has two years of eligibility remaining. Johnson, who was a 4-star class of 2020 prospect, got the Covid year back, plus he played in just four games at A&M in 2022, so he used that season as a redshirt year.

Max Johnson was the first pickup for North Carolina in the current portal cycle, and being a quarterback, he’s no doubt the most important one.

A&M 52, New Mexico 10

In 19 snaps, Johnson graded out at 75.3. He did not start the game, but played late. The starter, Conner Weigman, threw five TD passes. Johnson was 6-for-9 with 41 yards and a TD.





A&M 47, UL-Monroe 3

In 19 snaps, Johnson graded out at 81.2. He did not start again, but played in the second half completion 7-for-11 passes for 62 yards and a TD.





A&M 27, Auburn 10

In 34 snaps, Johnson graded out at 89.9. He got his first start of the season as well, and was 7-for-11 with 123 yards and 2 TDs.





A&M 34, Arkansas 22

In 67 snaps in a road win for the Aggies, Johnson graded out at 71.7. He was 17-for-28 with 210 yards, 2 TDs and his first interception of the season.





Alabama 26, A&M 20

In 64 snaps at home, Johnson earned a 70.6 grade. He was 14-for-25 with 239 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. He was sacked five times, including for a safety.





Tennessee 20, A&M 13

In 68 snaps in a road loss, Johnson’s grade was 56.6, his lowest of the season. He was 16-for-34 with 223 yards, no TDs and 2 interceptions.





A&M 30, South Carolina 17

In 72 snaps, Johnson graded out at 71.3. He was 20-for-30 with 249 yards, 1 TD and no interceptions.





Ole Miss 38, A&M 35

In 81 snaps in Oxford, Johnson’s game grade was 69.7. He was 31-for-42 with 305 yards, 1TD and 1 INT. He also ran for a TD.





Note: Johnson’s season ended after he sustained a cracked rib versus South Carolina and two against Ole Miss. In an interesting development the week of the Mississippi State game, which was played Nov. 11, A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher told the media Johnson practiced all week and was expected to play versus the Bulldogs.

“I did not take one snap [during the week leading up to Mississippi State],” Johnson told The Bryan College Station Eagle. “I knew I was not going to play in that game the whole week.”

On the season, Johnson was 118-for-190 (62.1%) with 1,452 yards, 9 TDs, and 5 INTs. He ran for two scores.





Some other noteworthy tidbits on Johnson’s season:

*Johnson was credited with 10 Big time throws, was hit four times when throwing, had 15 throwaways, 12 drops, 71 first downs, scrambled 16 times, no batted passes, and an NFL rating of 89.1.

*Johnson was blitzed 103 times and was 53-for-95 with 651 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 7 big time throws, 6 drops, 34 first downs, 4 scrambles, 4sacks, 8 throwaways, 2 hit as throwing, and an NFL rating of 89.4.

*Johnson dropped back to pass when under pressure 99 times and was 35-for-79 with 429 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 big time throws, 23 first downs, 4 drops, 4 hit as throwing, 12 sacks, 8 scrambles, and an NFL rating of 63.7.





*Johnson was 17-for-21 with 78 yards and 1 INT on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

*Johnson was 69-for-86 with 682 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.

*Johnson was 19-for-38 with 321 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.

*Johnson was 13-for-29 with 371 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.





Jimbo Fisher Comments About Max Johnson

<>“He's a tremendous person,” Fisher said. “He understands ‘team’ and all those things. And then he has all the attributes. I mean, he has all the physical attributes, mental attributes. He’s a tremendous competitor and a great teammate.” – Sept. 23, after win over Auburn





<>“I think Max has a great understanding. He’s unbelievably competitive and stuff high character. And I think just as he feels comfortable in these situations, you get through your reads, and you get the ball out quicker and accurately. And I think that goes for any level of quarterback. You see that. And I always tell quarterbacks, too, where’s my outlet when they get in trouble? Where do I have to throw it away? I think that’s something, and that’s not just him. I think that’s any quarterback you have. You can always improve that.” – The week of A&M’s game at Tennessee





<>“Really good,” Fisher told SEC Network. “Managed the game, got the ball distributed to three or four different guys. Made good reads. He had a little run in there, he got a good play or two. He had good balance, and I thought he controlled the game really well.” – On the first drive in the win at Arkansas.