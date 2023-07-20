CHAPEL HILL – Elliot Cadeau reclassifying and showing up at North Carolina a year early wasn’t as simple a process as many believed, if one is to take public narratives with anything more than a grain of salt. It was indeed a process, and it was something that came to well into the AAU season, as THI reported multiple times. What were the keys in the supremely gifted point guard moving to the 2023 class from 2024 and arriving at UNC this summer? Carolina Coach Hubert Davis went into that during his summer press conference Thursday at the Smith Center. At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Cadeau, who has dual citizenship in Sweden, is from Oradell, NJ, but he played last season at Link Academy in Branson, MO, had a terrific AAU season. He played so well, thoughts of reclassifying and becoming Tar Heels sooner rather than later took center stage in his thinking. “Our conversations and recruitment with him was always being a part of the ’24 class,” Davis said. “I know that his experience playing for the Swedish National Team; he played extremely well, he ended up winning the championship. He won a championship with Link Academy, and it changed his thinking wanting to come here early.

Elliot Cadeau announced his reclassification on May 30, and arrived at UNC a couple of weeks later. (Rivals.com)

“He also had a desire to want to be here. He’s such a team guy; he wants to win, he wants to be a great teammate, and that was a process in terms of him speeding up the process.” Cadeau is about as traditional a point guard there is in the current era of basketball. But UNC also had senior RJ Davis returning to a role he had manned the last two seasons. Making this work also meant the veteran Tar Heel sliding over to the shooting guard spot, at least in theory. That, of course, is assuming Cadeau starts at the point, which is the expectation. Davis will find himself on the ball, and certainly in end-of-clock situations more than enough, so whatever the discourse was like leading to Cadeau’s announcement in late May, Davis signing off was a key. “Because of college basketball and where it is, there’s times that you have to tweak and pivot and alter and change,” Hubert Davis said. “Yes, but there were some long straight forward and direct conversations in regards to that.” Cadeau is excited to play alongside Davis, he told THI in late May. He sees them meshing well and playing off one another’s strengths. "I think I can fit very well with him,” Cadeau said. “He's a really good scorer, so I think me and him would definitely complement each other… I think I could play off the ball a little bit too. My AAU team has three point guards. When I played with Bergen Catholic my freshman year, we had three point guards."

Elliot Cadeau led the U18 Swedish National Team to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA European tourney. (David Sisk/THI)