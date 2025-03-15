Heels Think They're in and are Planning Accordingly

CHARLOTTE - When 6 PM Selection Sunday arrives, college basketball programs across the country will gather to find out where they fall within the NCAA Tournament bracket. Some teams will have earned their way into the field as an automatic qualifier and others crafting a strong enough resume for an at-large bid.

For North Carolina, its hopes of automatic qualifying for the big dance vanished with a 74-71 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinal on Friday, and its at-large resume leaves it squarely on the bubble.

Its lone Quad One win came inside Madison Square Garden against UCLA in December, and entering Friday’s matchup against the Blue Devils in Charlotte, the Tar Heels’ NET ranking stood at 35.

With its NCAA Tournament fate now in the hands of the selection committee, UNC believes it’s done enough to hear its name called when the field of 68 is revealed.

“I think we’ve shown these past couple of weeks that we are a tournament team. We’re a special team,” said Davis. “I think if you look at the trajectory of our whole season, the way we dealt with adversity and perseverance, especially the last couple of weeks, I think that’s a tournament team right there for you. That’s what March is about.”

Trailing Duke 45-24 at the break on Friday night, the Tar Heels found themselves in a familiar first half hole, a common occurrence against ranked opponents. But, like they have so often this season, they clawed their way back, coming within one point of the Blue Devils with 32 seconds remaining.

After falling behind 52-28 in the second half, North Carolina outscored the Blue Devils 43-22 over the final 17 minutes of gametime.