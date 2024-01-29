TALLAHASSEE, FL – RJ Davis is a role model for Elliot Cadeau.

Sounds logical enough, given that Davis is a senior guard and Cadeau a freshman and his backcourt mate. Davis is also having an ACC Player of the Year kind of season.

It goes deeper than what people see on game nights from Davis, who leads the ACC in scoring at 21.2 points per contest.

“I’m a freshman and I’m constantly trying to learn from all my teammates, and RJ is a great influence on me,” Cadeau said after scoring a season-high 16 points in a win this past Saturday at Florida State. “And to see how poised he is, to see him make the shots down the stretch, just shows me a level I want to be at. So, maybe next year I could be exactly like him.”

Whether or not Cadeau develops a perimeter stroke that has helped Davis contend for All-American honors remains to be seen, but more to his point is the manner in which Davis handles himself on the court.

He never panics. He is never rattled. He never, ever looks out of sorts. And for Cadeau, that’s where the greatest lesson from Davis originates. And, it is an absolute area of Cadeau’s game that has come together of late.

It’s slowing down for him, and is beginning to feel like it did before he arrived in college with natural hills to hurdle. They're being scaled each day.

“Yeah, it’s definitely starting to come back to me,” Cadeau said. “I definitely feel like I’m getting back to how it was.”

In the win at FSU, Cadeau also handed out six assists, which was a product of his successful drives to the basket. So were the points.