Byron Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound 3-star class of 2025 offensive lineman from Katy, TX, who was on campus in Chapel Hill for his official visit with the Tar Heels from June 21-23.

North Carolina, which tendered Nelson an offer during his visit, will compete with Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh, which also comprise his top three schools. Nelson was welcomed for official visits by the Panthers on June 7-9 and the Commodores from June 14-16. But UNC stands highly with him with his commitment looming. He talked about all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:



