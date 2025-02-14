Carolina's Transfer Portal Work Starts Inside and Isn't Done Yet

CHAPEL HILL - Bill Belichick was named the head football coach at North Carolina on December 11, two days after the opening of the winter transfer portal window. This meant that while the 72-year old was adjusting to the ins and outs of running a college football program, head coaches across the country were already busy making preparations for theier 2025 rosters.

And even though his accolades preceded him, the Tar Heels required a recruiting plan, a blueprint to not only bring recruits to Chapel Hill, but to build the foundation for a successful program.

For Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, the path to that foundation was clear and it started in the trenches.

"The great thing about football is you can study winning on any level, and there's a formula for why teams win and why teams lose. And if you pay close attention to it, it's not that difficult football,” said Lombardi during his first meeting with the media on Tuesday. “Going back to when (Vince) Lombardi coached the Packers in the 60s, to when Bill coached the Giants, or Bill Walsh coached the 49ers, it's about who wins the line and who controls the game.”

Lombardi referenced Sunday’s Super Bowl as an example of that, as the Philadelphia Eagles wreaked havoc on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, tallying five sacks on the night. They weren’t just leading, but they were leading and in control.

“On Sunday, it was pretty clear the Eagles were in the lead and in control. There was really no dispute,” said Lombardi. “The only way you can get in control of the game is through the offensive and defensive lines. And so if you believe that philosophy, that's building the team inside out from the lines to the receivers.”

Lombardi’s time in the NFL, which spanned over 30 years, has helped ingrain this philosophy into the Tar Heels’ roster building plan, and he points to one specific moment that led to it all.