Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit

Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA who is ranked No. 84 in the state.

And Haynes, who committed to North Carolina on Aug. 6 over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Harvard, was on campus Saturday to watch his future program honor Tylee Craft and take on the Yellow Jackets.

Haynes talked about his experience at Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:



