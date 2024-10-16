Advertisement

The start of North Carolina's regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing

 • THI Staff
CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North

 • Andrew Jones
CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn't start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a

 • Andrew Jones
Chase Geter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound 3-star class of 2026 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Auburn, VA who

 • Lee Wardlaw
James Brown committed to North Carolina in January 2023, nearly 18 months before officially stepping foot on campus as

 • Bryant Baucom

The start of North Carolina's regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing

 • THI Staff
CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North

 • Andrew Jones
CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn't start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a

 • Andrew Jones
Published Oct 16, 2024
Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA who is ranked No. 84 in the state.

And Haynes, who committed to North Carolina on Aug. 6 over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Harvard, was on campus Saturday to watch his future program honor Tylee Craft and take on the Yellow Jackets.

Haynes talked about his experience at Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:


