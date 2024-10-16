Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit

in other news
Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview
The start of North Carolina’s regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing
Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...
CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North
Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition
CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn’t start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a
UNC Football Legacy Geter was Back in Chapel Hill, Talks Visit
Chase Geter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound 3-star class of 2026 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Auburn, VA who
For Freshman James Brown, it's a Marathon, Not a Sprint
James Brown committed to North Carolina in January 2023, nearly 18 months before officially stepping foot on campus as
Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA who is ranked No. 84 in the state.
And Haynes, who committed to North Carolina on Aug. 6 over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Harvard, was on campus Saturday to watch his future program honor Tylee Craft and take on the Yellow Jackets.
Haynes talked about his experience at Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:
